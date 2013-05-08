ISTANBUL May 8 Turkey is in talks with the
London Stock Exchange and Nasdaq about possible
strategic partnerships for its stock exchange in Istanbul,
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Wednesday.
Turkey is in the process of merging the Istanbul Stock
Exchange, the Gold Exchange and Derivatives Exchange into Bourse
Istanbul - an important step in the government's bid to
privatise the company and create a regional financial hub.
"We are holding talks with London and Nasdaq for strategic
partnerships on Bourse Istanbul," Babacan told reporters at a
conference in Istanbul.
Bourse chairman Ibrahim Turhan said last year that the
company wanted to decide on future strategic partners by the
middle of this year and that other bourses, technology firms,
sovereign wealth fund managers and investment banks were
interested.