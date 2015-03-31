ISTANBUL, March 31 The Istanbul stock exchange sees the first half of 2016 as "suitable" for its planned initial public offering, its acting general manager Huseyin Zafer said on Tuesday.

Bourse Istanbul has previously said it looked to go public, as part of Ankara's plan to jump-start an equity market that has punched below its weight for years. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan)