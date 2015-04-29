UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, April 29 Qatari investment fund Mayhoola for Investments will buy a 30.7 percent stake in Turkish retailer Boyner Perakende for 885 million lira ($332 million), Boyner said on Wednesday in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Boyner Perakende is a subsidiary of Boyner Group, a non-food retail conglomerate.
($1 = 2.6678 liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources