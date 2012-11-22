BRIEF-Goldfields Money appoints Malcolm Cowell as chief financial officer
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
ISTANBUL Nov 22 Contractors tasked with building a third bridge across Turkey's Bosphorus Sea have reached agreement with six Turkish banks on financing for the project worth more than $2 billion, two sources said on Thursday.
Six Turkish banks, including Isbank, Yapi Kredi , Vakifbank, Garanti, Halkbank and Akbank will provide the loan, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The North Marmara Highway Project involves 414 km (257 miles) of roads looping north of Istanbul and a third bridge across the Bosphorus.
The tender was held in May and a consortium of Italy's Astaldi and Turkey's IC Ictas was selected for the project. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer
Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due to strong gains in iron ore prices. Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up steam. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent
* Record profit after tax for year of $123.4 million or 27.42 cents per share