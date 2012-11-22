ISTANBUL Nov 22 Contractors tasked with building a third bridge across Turkey's Bosphorus Sea have reached agreement with six Turkish banks on financing for the project worth more than $2 billion, two sources said on Thursday.

Six Turkish banks, including Isbank, Yapi Kredi , Vakifbank, Garanti, Halkbank and Akbank will provide the loan, two sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The North Marmara Highway Project involves 414 km (257 miles) of roads looping north of Istanbul and a third bridge across the Bosphorus.

The tender was held in May and a consortium of Italy's Astaldi and Turkey's IC Ictas was selected for the project.  (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)