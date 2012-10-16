ANKARA Oct 16 The Turkish government expects the budget deficit to be at 33.5 billion lira ($18.5 billion) this year, with the primary surplus forecast to be 15.5 billion in the same period, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday.

In the first nine months of the year, the budget deficit was 14.4 billion lira and the primary surplus was 25.2 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8115 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)