ANKARA Oct 16 Turkey's budget deficit is expected to widen slightly to 33.893 billion lira ($18.7 billion) next year, with revenues seen at 370.1 billion lira and expenditure at 403.99 billion lira, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday.

The ratio of the deficit to gross domestic product was seen at 2.2 percent next year, down marginally from the 2.3 percent level forecast for this year. The deficit this year is forecast to be 33.5 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8115 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler)