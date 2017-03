ISTANBUL Dec 16 The Turkish budget showed a surplus of 6.42 billion lira ($3.15 billion) in November, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The primary surplus, which excludes interest payments, in the same period was 8.18 billion lira.

The budget had a deficit of 1.2 billion lira in the first eleven months of the year, when the primary surplus amounted to 46.8 billion lira.

($1 = 2.0405 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)