ISTANBUL Oct 16 Turkey's budget showed a deficit of 5.8 billion lira ($3.2 billion) in September, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday, widening from a deficit of 1.9 billion lira in the same period a year earlier.

The primary balance, which excludes interest payments, gave a deficit of 2.56 billion lira in September, it said.

($1 = 1.8115 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)