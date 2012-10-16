ISTANBUL Oct 16 Turkey has spent 400 million lira ($220 million) from government finances on accommodating refugees from the crisis in neighbouring Syria, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday.

The number of Syrian refugees housed in camps in southern Turkey has exceeded 100,000, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Monday, a level beyond which Ankara had previously said it would struggle to accommodate more. ($1 = 1.8115 Turkish liras) (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)