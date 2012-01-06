UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
ISTANBUL Jan 6 Turkey's Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and finance, has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its media assets ATV and Sabah, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Calik will receive initial bids for its media assets until Jan. 18, sources said.
Private equity funds including Texas Pacific Group, and KKR, and Time Warner and Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group are among interested bidders, the sources said. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: