ISTANBUL Jan 6 Turkey's Calik Holding, which has interests in energy and finance, has hired Goldman Sachs for the sale of its media assets ATV and Sabah, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Calik will receive initial bids for its media assets until Jan. 18, sources said.

Private equity funds including Texas Pacific Group, and KKR, and Time Warner and Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group are among interested bidders, the sources said. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)