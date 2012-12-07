* Government to appoint new board

* Reforms pave way for regional financial hub

* Opposition may challenge reforms in court (Adds comments from opposition, background)

By Ozge Ozbilgin and Orhan Coskun

ANKARA, Dec 7 Turkey's parliament has approved a new law handing tighter control of the country's capital markets regulator to the government, a move which the opposition said would undermine the body's independence.

Existing board members of the Capital Markets Board (CMB) will be removed from office and, according to a last-minute addition put forward by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, cabinet ministers will decide their successors.

It was not clear if the board's chairman, Vedat Akgiray, or other current board members would be reappointed by the cabinet. Those who are not reappointed will become advisers until their period in office ends.

"It is envisaged that the current board chairman and members' duties will be terminated from the date of the law's publication and the board's executive organ newly constituted," the law, approved by parliament late on Thursday, said.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government wants to turn Istanbul into a regional financial hub but it has made little concrete progress and critics say its efforts to exert more influence over the sector is undermining that ambition.

"The government does not want independent and autonomous institutions. The government wants to create bodies which act according to its orders and instructions," said Mehmet Akif Hamzacebi, a senior member of the main opposition CHP Party.

Just over a year ago, reforms were passed which removed the chairman and board members of the Istanbul Stock Exchange (IMKB). A new board was appointed at the start of this year.

Under the new capital markets law, the IMKB and the gold and derivatives exchanges will be brought under one roof with the name "Bourse Istanbul", preparing the way for its potential sale as part of efforts to create a regional financial centre.

Before going into effect, the new law must be approved by President Abdullah Gul and published in the Official Gazette.

The government itself appointed Akgiray in 2009 to a six-year period at the head of the CMB, the regulatory and supervisory authority in charge of Turkish securities markets.

The government argues the reforms are necessary to replace outdated legislation, which in the case of the Capital Markets Law dated back to the aftermath of a 1980 military coup.

The new legislation stipulates that the CMB must remain independent. But Hamzacebi said CHP lawyers would study the legislation before deciding whether to challenge it at the constitutional court. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron Askew)