ISTANBUL, Sept 13 Turkish vehicle production fell 11 percent year-on-year to 694,357 units between January and August, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Thursday, as the impact of a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand took their toll.

In the first eight months of the year passenger car output fell 18 percent to 343,728 units, the OSD said in a statement. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)