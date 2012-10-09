ISTANBUL Oct 9 Turkish vehicle production fell 10 percent year-on-year to 793,995 units between January and September, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Tuesday, as the impact of a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand took their toll.

In the first three quarters of the year passenger car output fell 10 percent to 428,000 units, the OSD said in a statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)