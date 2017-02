KUWAIT Oct 31 The Turkish central bank is trying to slow down economic growth, internal demand and credit growth, deputy central bank governor Mehmet Yorukoglu said on Monday.

Speaking at a financial conference in Kuwait, Yorukoglu said Turkey's economic growth was now expected to be around 7 percent this year after 9 percent in 2010. This growth cannot be said to be healthy, he added.

However, Yorukoglu described the Turkish banking sector as very healthy.