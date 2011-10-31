(Recasts with quotes, discussion of global problems)
* Cannot say current Turkey growth is healthy
* Calls for use of macroprudential tools
* Gloomy about removing risks in global economy
KUWAIT, Oct 31 The Turkish central bank is
trying to slow down economic growth, internal demand and credit
expansion to avoid dangerous imbalances between Turkey and other
countries where growth is weaker, deputy central bank governor
Mehmet Yorukoglu said on Monday.
"In 2010, (Turkey's) growth was close to 9 percent. For
2011, we are expecting the rate of around 7 percent year-on-year
growth. But we cannot say that this growth is a healthy growth,"
he told a financial forum in Kuwait.
"We have very good fundamentals at home. The public sector
finances are very healthy, the banking sector is very healthy,
productivity and output growth is very strong, but demand
imbalances between our economy and the economies we export to
may create financial stability risks.
"We have to be more creative and we have to use other tools,
macroprudential tools to bring our economy to a more balanced
pattern."
Turkey's strong growth, combined with much weaker demand in
trading partners such as Europe and the United States, is
fuelling a huge Turkish current account deficit which the
government estimates at 9.4 percent of gross domestic product
this year.
This month the central bank hiked its overnight lending rate
by 3.5 percentage points to 12.5 percent in an effort to prevent
excessive depreciation of the lira. Last Wednesday, central bank
governor Erdem Basci said the bank had started monetary
tightening to prevent lira depreciation from having a lasting
impact on inflation.
Yorukoglu's mention of macroprudential tools referred to
efforts to influence banks' lending behaviour through tools
other than interest rates -- for example, reserve requirements.
GLOBAL CRISIS
He struck a gloomy note on the ability of policymakers to
remove sources of instability in the global economy.
"Let's assume that sovereign debt problems are resolved
successfully without creating any deep recessions and crisis.
Will that be over? Are we done? Are we going to be safe? No.
Because the main problems, imbalances that created the initial
2008 crisis are still there, even now bigger," Yorukoglu said.
"If you look at growth differentials between advanced and
emerging economies, that differential is increasing and will
probably increase even more."
He added, "If you look at inflation differentials between
advanced and emerging economies, that is also widening. Policy
interest rates between advanced and emerging economies are also
getting wider.
"So under these circumstances, even if we successfully
resolve the sovereign debt crisis globally, increasing global
imbalances will accumulate further financial stability risks,
unless especially emerging economies start using stronger
macroprudential tools."
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)