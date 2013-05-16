BRIEF-Capital Stage acquires additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
* Acquires from institutional investor of Chorus Clean Energy Ag additional 54,999 shares of Chorus Clean Energy
ISTANBUL May 16 Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it would provide between 0.2-9 billion lira ($5 billion) in funding via its daily repo auctions until June 18.
It said the upper limit in its one-month repo auctions would be 0.5 billion lira between May 17 and June 18. ($1 = 1.82 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. equity crowdfunding platforms are providing entrepreneurs with a new way of raising capital, though the number of companies taking advantage of it and the amount of money being raised are still relatively small, a new U.S. government study has found.