ISTANBUL Oct 24 The Turkish Central Bank may lower its average one-month lira funding rate to as low as 5.5 percent from around 5.75 percent currently, the bank's governor Erdem Basci told a news conference on Wednesday.

At its most recent one-month repo auction, the average simple rate was 5.73 percent.

"The continued fall in funding costs will positively effect the bond market. The fall in short-term bond yields in particular will continue," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

