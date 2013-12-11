BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
GAZIANTEP, Turkey Dec 11 Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday the bank would maintain its cautious monetary policy stance until the inflation outlook is in line with medium-term targets.
Basci said steps on excessive household borrowing would support an improvement in the current account deficit, which is currently at around 7 percent of gross domestic product.
The export-import ratio rose to above 65 percent in November, he said, adding that he expects an improvement in the current account deficit excluding gold from November. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Seda Sezer)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.