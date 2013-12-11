GAZIANTEP, Turkey Dec 11 Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday the bank would maintain its cautious monetary policy stance until the inflation outlook is in line with medium-term targets.

Basci said steps on excessive household borrowing would support an improvement in the current account deficit, which is currently at around 7 percent of gross domestic product.

The export-import ratio rose to above 65 percent in November, he said, adding that he expects an improvement in the current account deficit excluding gold from November. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Seda Sezer)