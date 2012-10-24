ISTANBUL Oct 24 Turkey's economic growth next year is expected to be around 4 percent or more, while the current acount deficit-to-GDP ratio is seen at 7-7.5 percent, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci told a news conference on Wednesday.

In its medium-term programme announced this month, the government forecast growth would rise to 4.0 percent next year from 3.2 percent in 2012, while the current account-to-GDP ratio was seen falling to 7.1 percent in 2013 from 7.3 percent seen this year. (Reporting by Seda Sezer and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)