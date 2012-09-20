ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Turkey's central bank said on
Thursday that its recent raising of reserve option coefficients
(ROC) and narrowing of the interest rate corridor would support
financial stability.
A measured step in the same direction may be taken in the
forthcoming period, the bank said in a presentation to
economists published on its web site.
At its monthly policy meeting, the bank cut its overnight
lending rate by 150 basis points to 10.0 percent, the first cut
since February, and raised ratios for forex reserve option
coefficients by 0.2 points.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)