ISTANBUL, Sept 20 Turkey's central bank said on Thursday that its recent raising of reserve option coefficients (ROC) and narrowing of the interest rate corridor would support financial stability.

A measured step in the same direction may be taken in the forthcoming period, the bank said in a presentation to economists published on its web site.

At its monthly policy meeting, the bank cut its overnight lending rate by 150 basis points to 10.0 percent, the first cut since February, and raised ratios for forex reserve option coefficients by 0.2 points. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Toby Chopra)