ISTANBUL, Sept 4 The Turkish Central Bank said on Tuesday it expected the fall in inflation to accelerate in the last quarter of the year, a day after data showed inflation excluding volatile food and energy prices dipped in August.

In its monthly statement on price developments, the central bank said annual core inflation indicators showed a continued downtrend in August as cost and demand pressures eased, while service prices maintained a moderate trend. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)