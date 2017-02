ISTANBUL Oct 12 Turkey's central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Friday the bank will maintain its cautious stance regarding pricing behavior, with inflation set to stay above its 5 percent target for some time.

Basci also said growth would pick up in the last quarter of 2012 and the economy would come close to its potential growth rate in 2013, according to a presentation he made at the IMF-World bank meetings in Tokyo and released on Friday. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)