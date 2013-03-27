ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday its tighter liquidity policy and a recent deceleration in capital inflows would help dampen credit growth but said the country's current account deficit was likely to widen in the short term.

The bank made the comments in a presentation a day after it unexpectedly slashed its overnight lending rate but moved to tighten liquidity overall by reducing lira funding and draining more foreign currency and gold from the market.

