BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's central bank said on Wednesday its tighter liquidity policy and a recent deceleration in capital inflows would help dampen credit growth but said the country's current account deficit was likely to widen in the short term.
The bank made the comments in a presentation a day after it unexpectedly slashed its overnight lending rate but moved to tighten liquidity overall by reducing lira funding and draining more foreign currency and gold from the market.
(Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.