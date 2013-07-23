BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkey's central bank said on Tuesday it would take additional monetary tightening steps if needed after raising its overnight lending rate by 75 basis points to support price stability.
The bank said it would increase flexibility in its lira liquidity policy in the face of volatile capital inflows.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings