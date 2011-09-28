ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Turkey's central bank governor said on Wednesday that reserve requirement ratios (RRR) on lira denominated bank bonds are high and may be changed to promote longer maturities before the central bank's next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on Oct. 20 if needed.

"We are working on encouraging longer maturities in the bonds market, the reserve requirement ratio is high there," Governor Erdem Basci told Istanbul Financial Summit. "We may take measures without waiting for the next MPC meeting."

Reserve requirement ratio for bank bonds is 13 percent in Turkey, regardless of the maturity. The central bank said on Tuesday it could ease policy instruments if global economic problems intensify and would act before the next regular meeting of the monetary policy committee if necessary.

