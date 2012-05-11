BRIEF-Salisbury Bancorp reports Q4 EPS $0.55
* Tax equivalent net interest income for Q4 2016 decreased $15 thousand, or 0.19 pct, versus Q3 2016
LONDON May 11 Turkey's central bank expects that currency stability and lower commodity prices will bring inflation to 6.5 percent, down from the 11.1 percent annual rate posted in April, Deputy Governor Turalay Kenc said on Friday.
"As compared to previous years the currency is stable and commodity prices ... are coming down. As a result we think the inflation rate will come down to 6.5 percent," Kenc told a banking conference organised by Mitsubishi-UFJ Securities.
Most economists believe Turkey will overshoot its the 6.5 percent mid-point of annual inflation by December as well as its target of 5 percent.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage: