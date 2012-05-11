LONDON May 11 Fitch Ratings sees evidence that
Turkey is on track for a soft landing but wants to see more
progress on inflation and sustainable growth before raising the
country's rating to investment grade, a senior official said on
Friday.
Ed Parker, head of EMEA ratings, told a conference:
"Evidence suggests Turkey is on track for soft landing, there
are encouraging trends in current account adjustments and import
and export dynamics."
But he added: "We are concerned about the high level of
current account deficit and external financing needs in the
current global environment."
Official data showed on Friday that the current account
deficit had widened to $6.1 billion in March from $4.2 billion a
month earlier. However the first quarter deficit has fallen to
$16.2 billion from $21.6 billion a year back.
The deficit last year was almost 10 percent of gross
domestic product, among the highest in the world.
Parker, speaking at a banking conference organised by
Mitsubishi-UFJ Securities, said global uncertainties would weigh
on Turkey given its deficit, deleveraging by euro zone banks and
the central bank's poor track record on inflation.
Annual price growth is running at 11 percent, data showed in
April, more than double the central bank's 5 percent target for
2012. Economic growth is also expected to slow sharply from last
year's 8.5 percent, with the IMF predicting 2.3 percent,
"If we see further progress on achieving a soft landing and
see inflation heading to the central bank's target and see
Turkey getting back to its potential growth rate then the
chances of an upgrade will increase," Parker added.
Fitch rates Turkey BB+, just a notch under investment grade.
Moody's and Standard & Poor's rate it a rung lower and S&P
recently caused furore by cutting the country's sovereign rating
outlook to stable from negative.
Parker indicated that Turkey's elevation to investment grade
is unlikely to be very soon.
"Turkey has potential to get to investment grade within the
next two to three years," he added.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)