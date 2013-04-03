* Cbank may cut one-week-repo rate

By Nevzat Devranoglu

MARDIN, Turkey, April 3 Turkey's central bank may consider cutting its main policy rate if the lira appreciates too sharply in real terms, Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday.

He added that a low interest rate regime was currently in the economy's best interests.

Basci said the central bank could make a "measured" cut in its one-week repo policy rate if the real effective exchange rate of the lira exceeds 120 on an index measuring the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of trade partners.

The latest real effective exchange rate (REER) will be announced on Thursday. It was at 119.69 in February, down from a revised 120.39 in January.

The lira weakened to 1.8085 to the dollar after Basci's comments from 1.8040 beforehand.

"The measured rate cut comment caused the lira to fall against the dollar. If we see the REER at or above 120 tomorrow we may see some more easing in the currency," said Pinar Uslu, a strategist at ING Bank Private Banking.

The central bank said in November it would act swiftly if the real exchange rate reached 120-125 on its index.

The bank's monetary policy committee will meet on April 16 for its monthly rate decision.

Last month it unexpectedly slashed its overnight lending rate but moved to tighten liquidity overall by reducing lira funding and draining more foreign currency and gold from the market.

Speaking at a conference in the southeastern province of Mardin, Basci also said the bank would continue to adjust required reserves and reserve option coefficients if loan growth runs at above 15 percent.

He said he expected the current account deficit, Turkey's main economic weakness, to be somewhat higher as a percentage of national output this year than last. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Seda Sezer)