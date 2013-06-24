ISTANBUL, June 24 Turkey's central bank said on Monday that it would hold only one intraday foreign exchange selling auction of at least $150 million on the days in which funding is provided from the policy rate.

"The composition of the liquidity provided by the bank will be gradually shifted from net foreign assets to net domestic assets until the next monetary policy committee meeting," the bank said.

The lira firmed to 1.9415 against the dollar after the central bank announcement from 1.9470 beforehand. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)