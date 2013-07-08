* Lira hits fresh record low
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, July 8 Turkey's Central Bank auctioned
a record $2.25 billion in foreign exchange on Monday, tightening
policy to defend a lira that had hit all-time lows against the
dollar.
The lira has lost as much as 6 percent of its value against
the dollar since late May, when unprecedented protests broke out
against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan. Demonstrations centred on
the commercial capital Istanbul compounded investor concerns
about the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back stimulus measures.
On Monday, the lira touched a new all-time low of 1.9737
against the U.S. currency. It rebounded to 1.9512 by 1454 GMT
after the bank held seven forex-selling auctions.
The total volume of $2.25 billion was the highest amount the
bank has ever sold via forex auctions in a day, sending a strong
signal to the market. The previous record was a $1.87 billion
sale via direct intervention and $750 million in forex-selling
auctions on Dec. 30, 2011.
Emerging currencies have plunged to multi-year or even
record lows against the resurgent dollar. That is forcing many
central banks to rally to their defence on fears currency
weakness will lead to a wholesale exodus of foreign capital from
domestic capital markets.
"It is very aggressive," Benoit Anne, head of emerging market
research at Societe Generale, said of the Turkish auctions. "It
is a very strong policy signal."
"This is a tricky situation for Turkey as you know they
don't have that much in terms of official reserves. The way I
view it they might actually steer away from direct intervention
in the fx market and move to interest rate defence of the
currency, meaning raising the policy rate to strengthen the
currency defence there." (reut.rs/12xOlqO)
The Central bank has net reserves of around $45 billion.
"From today a strong additional monetary tightening practice
will be started," the Turkish central bank statement said,
delivering what it described as a message from Governor Erdem
Basci. Tightening would be "strong, effective, temporary".
"The central bank thinks as loan growth remains strong,
there is no need to change the interest rate band yet, while
additional tightening as implemented occasionally since 11 June
and forex sales will be adequate to fight against volatility,"
said Sengul Dagdeviren, senior vice president at ING Bank.
"Until (the) ... 23 July policy meeting, the central bank is
most likely to continue aggressive forex sales to the extent
lira's relative volatility against peers remains high while
keeping the cost of average open market operation funding in the
range of 5 percent-6 percent."
Protests against Erdogan, seen by critics as increasingly
authoritarian, spread across Turkey last month after police
cracked down on a small demonstration against an Istanbul
building project.
Erdogan has used a huge parliamentary majority and strong
popular support in the last 10 years to introduce social
reforms, including the curbing of an army that had toppled four
governments in 40 years, and stimulate the economy with market-
and business-friendly policies.
But for the first time, during last month's turmoil,
frictions arose publicly with parts of the business community.
Erdogan unsettled markets further by accusing an "interest rate
lobby" of conspiring with foreign forces to undermine Turkey.
The protests eased in the middle of the month, but police
used water cannon and tear gas again at the weekend to disperse
a protest in central Istanbul.
The Central Bank has been holding forex auctions since June
11 to support the weakening lira. It has sold a total of $4.9
billion.
"I guess the central bank had to respond, eventually, to
record lows for the lira against the dollar and signs that more
was to come," said Standard Bank emerging market research head
Timothy Ash.
"So by indicating further tightening ahead the central bank
is in effect going to try and slow domestic demand to narrow the
current account deficit - as it did in early 2012."
FASTER OUTPUT
At a meeting with economists on Monday, Basci gave the
message that its additional tightening steps were aimed more at
limiting loan growth than supporting the lira, bankers at the
meeting told Reuters.
The governor also said that a change in the bank's interest
rate corridor would only be implemented if the liquidity
tightening fails to prevent excessive loan growth, bankers said.
In a written overview of its presentation to economists, the
bank said this will not only contain rapid credit growth through
the liquidity channel but also will support the value of the
lira.
The Turkish banking sector's loans rose 21.9 percent in the
first four months, the banking watchdog said.
Growth slowed sharply to 2.2 percent last year and the
central bank has been trying to spur the economy since mid-2012
with a series of rate cuts.
Data on Monday showed the economy remained sluggish, with
industrial production up just 1 percent year-on-year in May.
Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan responded by saying Turkey
needed faster output growth to meet its 4 percent economic
growth target in its medium term economic programme, given
uncertainties in the global outlook.
Analysts said the pressure on the central bank to hike rates
at its next policy meeting on July 23 was increasing.
"The central bank will pause weekly repo auctions and start
aggressive forex selling auctions from today," said Ali
Cakiroglu, a strategist at HSBC Asset Management.
"The bank will have to raise the upper band of its interest
rate corridor in its next meeting considering the pressure on
the currency."
In its last policy meeting the bank kept its main one-week
repo rate at 4.50 percent, its borrowing rate at 3.5 percent and
its overnight lending rate at 6.5 percent.
(Writing by Daren Butler and Seda Sezer; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)