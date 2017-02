ISTANBUL Oct 4 Turkey's central bank said on Thursday it expects inflation to fall significantly in the last quarter of 2012 despite recent price hikes.

In its monthly price developments report, the bank also said recent energy price hikes are expected to add 0.5 points to annual inflation while taxes hikes would add 0.66 points. Most of this effect would be seen in October, the bank said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)