KOCAELI, Turkey, Sept 21 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday inflation was expected to reach 6.2 percent by the end of the year before falling to 5 percent by mid-2013.

Export prices are slowing the improvement in the current account deficit, Basci also said in a speech to the chamber of commerce in the northwest town of Kocaeli.

He also said he saw no reason to put the brakes on loan growth any further and that the lira was at "reasonable" levels, requiring no action from the central bank. (Reporting By Nevzat Devranoglu, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)