UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KOCAELI, Turkey, Sept 21 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday inflation was expected to reach 6.2 percent by the end of the year before falling to 5 percent by mid-2013.
Export prices are slowing the improvement in the current account deficit, Basci also said in a speech to the chamber of commerce in the northwest town of Kocaeli.
He also said he saw no reason to put the brakes on loan growth any further and that the lira was at "reasonable" levels, requiring no action from the central bank. (Reporting By Nevzat Devranoglu, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts