* Inflation outlook on hold at 5.3 pct for 2013
* Cbank may cut rates if lira rises further
* Sees continued volatility in capital inflows
(Adds details on inflation forecast, lira outlook)
By Can Sezer
ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkey's central bank kept
its inflation forecasts unchanged for this year and next on
Tuesday and said it would consider a measured cut in interest
rates if the lira appreciated further.
Governor Erdem Basci said the bank would think about
trimming short-term rates if the lira's real exchange rate rises
above 120 on its index. The rate stood at 119.95 in March.
The bank has used 120 for months as a reference level on the
index, which measures the weighted average of domestic prices
relative to prices of its trade partners, but Basci said it
would raise the level by 1.5-2.0 percentage points next year.
At a news conference announcing the bank's quarterly
inflation report, Basci said the bank was keeping its mid-point
inflation forecast for the end of 2013 unchanged at 5.3 percent
and for the end of 2014 at 4.9 percent.
Turkish growth slowed sharply to 2.2 percent last year and
the central bank has been trying to spur the economy since
mid-2012, embarking on a series of rate cuts last September.
Domestic demand remains weak, although bank lending is rising
faster than the central bank wants.
Basci said there had been a slight pick-up in growth in the
first quarter and the trend would continue in the second, with
growth expected to be higher this year as a whole than in 2012.
He expected loan growth, which has been running at around 19
percent, to be in line with its medium-term target of 15 percent
by the end of the year.
The bank has also been taking steps to battle a flood of
cheap cash from central banks in the developed world that
threatens to knock the Turkish economy off balance, a prospect
made all the more real after the Bank of Japan announced an
unprecedented $1.4 trillion stimulus package this month.
Basci said capital inflows to Turkey had accelerated after
the Bank of Japan's move and said monetary policy would remain
flexible in both directions.
"Ongoing uncertainties regarding the global economy and the
volatility in capital flows necessitate monetary policy to
remain flexible in both directions," Basci said.
The bank kept its annual food price inflation forecast at 7
percent and its medium-term inflation forecast at 5 percent.
Basci said the forecasts were based on an expected oil price of
$103 per barrel this year, down from $108 in its previous report
in late January.
(Additional reporting by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing
by Nick Tattersall Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)