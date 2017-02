ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Turkey's loan growth has approached a sustainable rate this year thanks to the central bank's policies to curb loan growth, which had reached an annual 35 percent in 2010, Central Bank governor Erdem Basci said on Thursday.

Basci, speaking at a conference in Istanbul, also said containing loan growth at 15 percent this year was the target. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay)