ISTANBUL Oct 8 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Monday that banks' annual loan growth at the end of 2012 is seen at 14 percent.

Turkish loan growth slowed from 34 percent in 2010 to 29.5 percent last year after a year of unorthodox monetary policy by the central bank aimed at preventing overheating.

Basci said last month that loan growth reached a sustainable rate this year.

(Writing by Daren Butler)