ISTANBUL Aug 27 Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said the central bank did not need to intervene to support the lira, saying the 2 lira to the dollar level which it breached on Tuesday was only a psychological barrier.

Speaking to reporters in comments broadcast live on television, Caglayan said Turkey's participation in any international coalition intervening against Syria would not have an impact on the economy.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)