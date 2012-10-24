ISTANBUL Oct 24 The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday that tax hikes, which had an impact on September inflation, will also have a significant impact on October inflation.

Energy price increases will add 0.8 percentage points to October inflation, the bank said in the minutes of its last monetary policy committee meeting on Oct 18.

Central bank Governor Erdem Basci said at a news conference announcing the bank's latest quarterly inflation report that tax increases and energy price hikes would add 0.9 percentage points to year-end inflation this year. The bank retained its medium-term inflation forecast of 5 percent. (Writing by Seda Sezer)