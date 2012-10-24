ISTANBUL Oct 24 The Turkish Central Bank will take "more moderate" steps in monetary policy in 2013, the bank's governor Erdem Basci told a news conference on its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday.

At its monetary policy committee meeting last week, the bank cut its overnight lending rate by 50 basis points to reinvigorate a slowing economy, while taking steps to curb loan growth and avoid stoking inflation.

