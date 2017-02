ANKARA Oct 26 Turkish central bank plans to allow banks to keep up to 40 percent of lira RRRs in foreign currencies, compared with 20 percent at present, will add another $7 billion to reserves when implemented, a central bank official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Governor Erdem Basci said the bank was also working on allowing banks to keep 10 percent of lira RRRs in gold. Banks do not hold RRRs in gold at present.

Basci said a decision on whether to change RRRs would not be made until after a European Union summit on the euro zone debt crisis due to be held on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mustafa Seven)