* Lira RRRs cut on maturities of up to six months
* Move seen providing 11 bln lira liquidity
* C.bank forex reserves seen boosted by $4.7 bln
(Adds quote, details, background,)
By Daren Butler
ISTANBUL, Oct 27 The Turkish Central Bank
lowered required reserve ratios (RRRs) on lira deposits of up to
six months' maturity on Thursday in a move which it said was
expected to provide some 11 billion lira ($6.2 billion) of
liquidity to the market.
It also raised the upper limit for lira RRRs which may be
held in foreign currencies to 40 percent from 20 percent, a move
that could lift central bank reserves by $4.7 billion if the
facility is fully used, the bank said in a statement.
The measures were part of an "action plan" which the bank
unveiled on Wednesday and which is focused primarily on
tightening monetary policy to prevent lira depreciation having a
lasting impact on inflation. The reduction in RRRs is seen
easing the burden on the banking sector.
"The RRR cut will be accompanied by a tightening of lira
liquidity through a declining volume of open market operations.
The RRR cut is for the sake of banking sector profitability,"
said Oyak Securities chief economist Mehmet Besimoglu.
There was little market reaction to the moves -- which had
been expected -- in the wake of the EU summit. The lira has
strengthened to 1.75 against the dollar while bond yields have
risen sharply since Wednesday's central bank announcement.
The bank reduced the RRR on private current accounts and
deposits of up to one months' maturity to 11 percent from 16
percent. It cut the ratio to 11 percent from 12.5 percent for
maturities of up to three months and to 8 from 9 percent for
accounts and deposits of up to six months' maturity.
"With the reduction in Turkish lira required reserve ratios,
the currently available data suggests that liquidity amounting
to approximately 11 billion Turkish lira will be permanently
supplied to the market," the bank said.
It said the weighted average required reserve ratio was
coming down to 10.5 percent from 12.6 percent under the changes
taking effect from Oct 28.
On Wednesday, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci signalled
the overnight lending rate, which was raised this month, would
become a more important policy tool as the bank seeks to stem
inflation pressure.
It began tightening this month when it raised the overnight
lending rate to 12.5 percent from 9 percent. It left its key
policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 5.75 percent.
The bank also sharply raised its year-end inflation
forecast, citing excessive depreciation of the lira, which has
lost 16 percent of its value against the dollar this year.
The central bank's moves this month mark a departure from
the unorthodox policy mix it introduced late last year, which
coupled lower interest rates to deter inflows of hot money and
weaken the lira with higher required reserve ratios for banks in
order to curb loan growth.
The greater flexibility for banks to hold lira RRRs in forex
was set to boost central bank forex reserves, which had fallen
to $85.9 billion in mid-October from $92 billion at the start of
August, when the central bank began forex selling auctions.
($1 = 1.760 Turkish lira)
(Additional reporting by Seltem Iyigun; Writing by Daren
Butler; Editing by Catherine Evans)