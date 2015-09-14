MOVES-Bank of Cyprus CEO Hourican extends stay until end-2018
LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Bank of Cyprus said John Hourican will remain as its chief executive until the end of 2018, once again extending his stay.
LONDON, Sept 14 The cost of insuring exposure to Turkish debt rose on Monday to the highest level since January 2012 as political uncertainty ahead of a Nov. 1 election, and security worries generated by a conflict with Kurdish militants continued to weigh on sentiment.
Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Turkey rose five basis points (bps) on the day to 300 bps, the highest since January 2012.
The Turkish lira also weakened to a record low of 3.067 against the dollar. (Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Marc Jones)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.