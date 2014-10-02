ISTANBUL Oct 2 Irish cement maker CRH
and its Turkish partner Eren Holding have applied to Turkey's
competition regulator to sell their joint venture Denizli
Cimento to army pension fund OYAK Group, according to the
website of the country's anti-trust regulator.
CRH and Istanbul-based Eren each hold a 50 percent stake in
Denizli. OYAK Group has interests from steel to cement.
No price was given for the disposal.
As part of its ambitious plan to become one of the world's
10 largest economies by 2023, Turkey plans to invest $100
billion in infrastructure projects in the next four years.
CRH has embarked on a disposal plan under new Chief
Executive Albert Manifold and plans to sell at least 10 percent
of its net assets, or between 1.5 billion euros and 2 billion
worth.
