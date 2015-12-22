ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's central bank needs to cut interest rates, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, hours after the bank surprised the market by holding fire at its last interest-rate setting meeting of the year.

Turkey's central bank was widely expected to raise interest rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its rates last week. By deciding to keep rates on hold, the central bank showed its "independence" from the Fed decision, Yigit Bulut said in an interview on live television.

Erdogan has repeatedly railed against higher interest rates, equating them to treason and sparking concern about political pressure on monetary policy. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)