ISTANBUL Dec 22 Turkey's central bank needs to
cut interest rates, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on
Tuesday, hours after the bank surprised the market by holding
fire at its last interest-rate setting meeting of the year.
Turkey's central bank was widely expected to raise interest
rates after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its rates last week.
By deciding to keep rates on hold, the central bank showed its
"independence" from the Fed decision, Yigit Bulut said in an
interview on live television.
Erdogan has repeatedly railed against higher interest rates,
equating them to treason and sparking concern about political
pressure on monetary policy.
