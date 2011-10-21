WARSAW Oct 21 Turkey's credit growth rate exceeds the economy's growth rate and action should be taken to slow it down, Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Friday, adding that he would not be happy with a further depreciation of the Turkish lira.

"Credit still grows very fast in Turkey. Despite all the measures that we have taken, the real growth rate of credit of Turkey still exceeds real growth of economy so we better slow it down further, although there has been some progress" Basci told a conference in Warsaw.

"Therefore there is no harm in tightening via policy rates, but without harming the overall costs of the financial system," he added. "And this would also be good for (the) currency, because (the) currency has already depreciated quite a lot and we would not be happy with further sharp depreciations in this global uncertain environment." (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Paul Carrel)