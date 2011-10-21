(Adds quotes, background)

* Basci says must slow Turkey's credit growth

* Says would not be happy with further FX depreciation

WARSAW, Oct 21 Turkey's central bank chief said on Friday he would not be happy with a further sharp depreciation of the lira, and added that action should be taken to slow credit growth in his country's economy.

"Credit still grows very fast in Turkey. Despite all the measures that we have taken, the real growth rate of credit in Turkey still exceeds real growth of economy so we better slow it down further, although there has been some progress" Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci told a conference in Warsaw.

"Therefore there is no harm in tightening via policy rates, but without harming the overall costs of the financial system," he added. "And this would also be good for (the) currency, because (the) currency has already depreciated quite a lot and we would not be happy with further sharp depreciations in this global uncertain environment."

Turkey's central bank left its policy rate unchanged but raised its overnight lending rate on Thursday as it sought to prevent significantly higher inflation hitting the medium-term outlook, in moves which were seen supporting the lira but hitting bonds.

After its monthly monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said it widened the interest rate corridor, raising its overnight lending rate to 12.5 percent from 9 percent.

"What this does is it introduces some tightening bias but you don't really increase the funding costs of the banks to a large extent," Basci said.

"You just introduce some element of uncertainty, some element of volatility there, so they would also reflect this uncertainty and volatility on their pricing of credit".

The central bank held its policy rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 5.75 percent as expected, and kept its overnight borrowing rate at 5 percent. Analysts said the changes would make it more expensive to speculate against the lira. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Paul Carrel)