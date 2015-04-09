ANKARA, April 9 Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Thursday he expected a recent improvement in the country's current account balance to stall temporarily in March due to rising automotive imports.

However, he said in a speech in Ankara that he expected the current account improvement to resume after March as a result of falling oil prices. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)