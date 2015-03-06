(Adds more comment, background, byline)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 5 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Thursday its central bank makes its own
decisions in an independent manner, following criticism by
President Tayyip Erdogan that has unnerved markets and sent the
lira lower.
"Here what we need to understand is that, yes, central bank
is independent and it is taking its own decision. At the end of
the day the performance of the central bank and performance of
monetary policy is part of general economic performance,"
Davutoglu said during a webcast from the Council on Foreign
Relations in New York.
Davutoglu was in New York meeting with bankers and
investors, along with the Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan and
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, in an effort to soothe the
nerves of New York investors who hold more than a fifth of the
main Turkish stock index.
Investors have been rattled by Erdogan's demands that the
central bank, which is battling inflation as well as the weak
lira, must deliver sharper interest rate cuts.
"Central banks do not function in an isolated vacuum. They
are functioning and using certain instruments which are
important for the government's policies as well," he said.
"There is no need to worry about Turkish institutional set
up of economy. Every institutions will do its own job within the
given parameters. As in the past we will be coordinating this
and there are certain mechanisms to coordinate with the central
bank," Davutoglu added.
Earlier Davutoglu told reporters in New York he believed the
meetings with investors had been successful and said he had
spoken with Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci about the lira
weakness.
The lira weakened to a record low of 2.6290 to
the dollar, shedding some 2 percent and underperforming emerging
markets peers that mostly firmed. It stood at 2.6051 to the
dollar by 0014 GMT.
"But we want to have more growth and for more growth we want
to have less inflation, less interest rate. That is the
challenge we need to achieve," Davutoglu said during the
webcast, which also covered foreign policy and Turkey's response
to the wave of Syrian refugees fleeing a civil war and Islamist
militants.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)