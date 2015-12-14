(Adds details and comment)
ANKARA Dec 14 The recent debate over the
independence of the Turkish central bank is "overblown," Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday, and added the bank
would take "necessary steps" after a rate increase from the U.S.
Federal Reserve expected this week.
President Tayyip Erdogan has been a frequent critic of what
he say are Turkey's excessively high interest rates, leading to
questions about whether the central bank has kept rates on hold
since February due to political interference.
"I believe the debate over the central bank has been
overblown," Davutoglu said in an interview broadcast live on
broadcaster AHaber. "The central bank will take the necessary
steps in terms of its policy-tool independence ... I don't think
the Fed's impact on us will be too long-lasting or unsettling."
Davutoglu's comments did little to relieve pressure on the
lira currency, which has lost 1.57 percent of its
value against the dollar since late on Friday, weakening with
other emerging market assets ahead of a Fed meeting that starts
on Tuesday.
Turkey's current deficit account, which stood at around $130
million, remains fragile but is under control, he said. The
government has a wide reform plan to improve Turkey's investment
environment and will hold meetings next month and in February
with foreign investors, governments and institutions, he said.
Separately, Davutoglu said Turkey could hold separate
referenda on a new constitution and an executive presidential
system. Erdogan, Davutoglu's predecessor as prime minister, has
lobbied for expanded powers for his office.
