ANKARA Aug 24 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
on Wednesday praised the central bank for cutting rates again
this week and called on it to rapidly reduce the cost of credit
to boost employment and output.
In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan also said he believed rates
would come down rapidly. Erdogan, who favours growth through
consumption, has repeatedly railed against the high cost of
credit in Turkey, equating high interest rates with treason.
Turkey's central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates for the
sixth straight month, despite high inflation and the threat of
credit rating downgrades, saying the adverse market impact of
last month's failed coup had all but reversed.
