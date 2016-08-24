ANKARA Aug 24 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday praised the central bank for cutting rates again this week and called on it to rapidly reduce the cost of credit to boost employment and output.

In a speech in Ankara, Erdogan also said he believed rates would come down rapidly. Erdogan, who favours growth through consumption, has repeatedly railed against the high cost of credit in Turkey, equating high interest rates with treason.

Turkey's central bank on Tuesday cut interest rates for the sixth straight month, despite high inflation and the threat of credit rating downgrades, saying the adverse market impact of last month's failed coup had all but reversed. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey)