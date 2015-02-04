(Updates with lira's record low)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Nevzat Devranoglu
ISTANBUL Feb 4 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
made fresh criticism of the central bank's policies on
Wednesday, stoking worries over the bank's independence and
sending the lira to a record low against the dollar.
The lira dropped to 2.4485 against the dollar
from 2.4210 earlier, extending losses following Erdogan's
comments about the monetary policy committee's performance which
were perceived as a potential threat to the bank's independence.
It was trading at 2.4440 at 1607 GMT.
"It is called an independent board, but this is where we end
up ... We have to be at a better place, we have to succeed in
this," Erdogan said in a speech in which he reiterated his view
that inflation would fall when rates were cut.
"Interest rates are what shape inflation. If you keep the
rates high, the inflation will be high too but if you cut it,
inflation will also fall. There are still people who don't
understand this," he said.
Bankers said Erdogan's comments over independence would fuel
investor worries and the lira could see further volatility.
"Erdogan and his government are becoming increasingly
detached from the economic reality," said Lars Christensen, head
of emerging markets at Danske Bank.
"Obviously this continued talk is putting pressure on
(Central Bank Governor Erdem) Basci and the Turkish central bank
... With this continued gradual centralisation of power and
increasingly disregarding economic realities you are going to
add more volatility."
Erdogan, a long-time advocate of loose monetary policy, has
repeatedly criticised the central bank for not cutting rates
more sharply and quickly, and is looking to boost economic
growth ahead of a parliamentary election in June.
The central bank has already cut its main rate by 50 basis
points last month and had said that if January inflation fell
more than 1 percentage point, it could hold an interim policy
meeting to assess a further rate reduction.
Tuesday's inflation data showed a smaller than expected
fall, however, forcing it to shelve that plan. Shortly after the
data release, the bank said it would hold its monetary policy
committee meeting on Feb. 24, as scheduled.
Lira weakness also weighed on equities. Istanbul's main
share index fell 1.83 percent to close at 85,910.14
points while Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 7.38 percent from 7.16 percent at Tuesday's close.
